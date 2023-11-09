SC directs Sindh govt, MDA to undertake survey of BTLK land

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday directed the Sindh government and the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to undertake survey of the land on which Bahria Town Limited, Karachi (BTLK) has launched its housing society.

The court also asked the Advocate General Sindh Hassan Akbar and MDA counsel Farooq H Naek that they could take assistance from SUPARCO and any other department for conducting survey of the land. It also ordered that a representative of the Bahria Town was also notified about the date and time of the survey. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah issued directions while hearing Bahria Town’s petition for implementation on March 21, 2019 verdict.

During the hearing, MDA counsel, and Bahria Town lawyer told the bench that they did not have any objection if the amount received in installments would be given to the Sindh government. The bench also directed the Sindh government to submit a report encroached upon by the Bahria Town, as claimed by some petitioners. Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed, appearing on behalf of three private persons informed the bench that the land approved for Bahria Town Housing Society in Karachi was 16,896 acres, but it went to occupy 40,000 acres land and was also encroaching Kirthar National Park land. Salman Aslam Butt, who represented BTLK, said that besides 16,896 acres, which it had acquired from MDA, his client also obtained land from private persons. The bench asked the advocate general that in the survey they shall consider this aspect, and place the photographs and the Google map of the land.

The Chief Justice said that before passing any order they wanted to give opportunity to all the parties as it might not affect their interest. Justice Athar remarked the SC judgment dated 21-03-2019 has attained finality and it will be intolerable if this is not implemented. The Court will not allow that the judgment go without compliance, adding non-implementation of it will have consequences. Aslam Butt said that his client is ready to make payment of instalment if it is given the land committed by the Malir Development Authority. Butt told that the apex court on 21-03-2019 had passed a consent order wherein the Bahria Town was supposed to be given 16,896 acres land by MDA, but so far it had provided 11,747 acres.

The Chief Justice said that the Court had passed the order in 2019, but the Bahria Town filed an application objecting this order in 2021. He asked the counsel whether he wanted the project is undone. He inquired which jurisdiction Bahria Town want to invoke before the Court, adding whether it wanted review jurisdiction, came before the court under Section 12(2) or contempt jurisdiction. He further asked whether Bahria Town want to make payment or not? Aslam Butt said his client will make payment of instalment after re-assessment of the apex court order dated 21-03- 2019. Justice Athar asked him don’t trivialise the sanctity of the apex court judgment passed under Article 184(3) of the constitution.