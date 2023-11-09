Thursday, November 09, 2023
Sindh IGP visits RRF Korangi Base

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar Raja paid a visit to the Rapid Response Force (RRF) Korangi Base on Wednesday.
Upon his arrival, a police contingent presented a guard of honour and DIGP RRF Muqaddas Haider extended a warm welcome to the IGP Sindh. During his visit, IGP Sindh inspected various departments at the RRF Korangi Base. The IGP expressed his admiration for the RRF, recognising them as a courageous force. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by RRF officers and personnel in the fight against crimes, paying homage to the martyrs of the force. He expressed his pride in leading such a brave force.

