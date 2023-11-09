Smart lockdown imposed in Sialkot due to smog, public holiday announced on 10th

SIALKOT - In view of the smog situation in the district, smart lockdown will remain in effect from November 9 to 12, while Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Shah Mir Iqbal has announced a public holiday on November 10 in Sialkot district.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Health, Government of Punjab, all public and private educational institutions (schools, colleges, universities), offices, markets, shopping malls, restaurants, cinema halls, gymnasiums will remain closed in Sialkot district from November 9 to 12. According to the notification, all markets, shops, shopping malls will remain closed on November 10 to 12.

According to the notification, during the lockdown, public and private hospitals, pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, oil depots, ovens, bakeries, grocery/grocery stores, dairies/milk shops, sweet shops, vegetable and fruit shops, chicken / Meat shops, e-commerce, postal, courier services, utility services (electricity, gas, internet, cellular networks/telecom) will be able to open, municipal services, take-away from hotels, pre-arranged marriage programs at marriage halls. According to the decree of the Punjab government, citizens will be allowed to buy bargains, limited transportation in case of medical emergency, limited public transport, large department stores will only be able to open grocery and pharmacy sections, law enforcement agencies will be allowed. Officers, employees of notified departments will be allowed to go on duty, similarly, judicial officers, staff, lawyers, officials related to health services will perform their duties.

According to the notification, in case of death, funeral prayers, funerals and related gatherings will be allowed. Meanwhile, on the instructions of Chief Secretary Punjab, Deputy Commissioner has declared a public holiday on November 10 in Sialkot district, but the officers and employees of the departments exempted by the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department. Will be allowed to come on duty.

146TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF ALLAMA IQBAL CELEBRATED WITH CALLS TO EMBRACE INDEPENDENCE AND FREEDOM

Independence and freedom of thought and action are the essence of Allama Iqbal’s message. Speaking at the cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal held at Iqbal Manzil Sialkot, the residence of Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal, CEO Sheikh Osama Imtiaz said that the message of Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal is the promise of building the country and the nation.

Your message encouraged the subjugated nation bound in the chains of slavery to struggle for freedom. Iqbal’s message formed the basis of the Islamic state that came into existence in the subcontinent under the title of Pakistan.