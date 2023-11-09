Smog Alert

The decision by the caretaker Punjab government to impose an “environmental and health emergency” in Lahore and neighbouring regions for four days is a crucial move towards addressing the dire issue of smog in the area. Smog has become a recurring problem in these regions, causing adverse health effects and environmental consequences.

Smog is not merely an inconvenience; it poses significant risks to public health, particularly for children and the elderly, who are the most vulnerable to smog-related health problems. The decision to temporarily close markets, public spaces, and offices demonstrates the caretaker government’s commitment to protecting the well-being of its citizens.

By invoking Section 144 and emphasising the need for environmental rest, the government acknowledges the urgency of addressing this problem. It is a proactive measure to mitigate the immediate impact of smog, and such actions are essential for the health and safety of people and the environment.

The primary contributors to the smog issue in Punjab are the burning of crop residue by farmers and emissions from substandard diesel. These factors have compounded the problem, leading to the severe air pollution the region is currently experiencing.

The government’s decision to suspend school and office operations, along with the request for citizens to use facemasks and limit outdoor activities, demonstrates a genuine effort to combat smog. It reflects a recognition of the severity of the problem and a commitment to taking responsible actions.

Furthermore, the government’s punitive measures against farmers burning crop residue and its monitoring of the situation illustrate the seriousness of the issue. While factories will continue to operate to safeguard workers’ livelihoods, it’s imperative for residents to take precautions, especially for children and the elderly.

The caretaker chief minister’s suggestion for citizens to explore other scenic areas of the province during the holidays is a thoughtful approach. Punjab has numerous cultural and recreational sites, and this move encourages people to protect themselves from the adverse effects of smog while enjoying their free time.

The decision to close markets, shopping centres, and commercial areas, except for takeaway services, to protect the less privileged segments of society is a commendable step. It ensures that the most vulnerable individuals are not left to face the brunt of the smog’s impact.

Lahore’s deteriorating air quality is a cause for concern. Its ranking as the second most polluted city is an alarming reality. While it is impossible to eliminate smog entirely, stringent measures and responsible behaviour can help control it.