SSCMS, Nawa-i-Waqt Group organise diabetes awareness seminar

KARACHI-Prominent doctors and experts attending a diabetes awareness seminar organised by Sir Syed College of Medical Sciences (SSCMS) in collaboration with Nawa-i-Waqt Group called for imposing diabetes emergency in the country.

Addressing the seminar here at a local hotel, National Diabetes Chapter Pakistan Society Chairman and Prof of International Medicine Dr Zaman Sheikh said that realising the seriousness of the problem, the government should implement diabetes emergency.

He said that diabetes has become the fastest growing disease in the world. He said that the number of people suffering from this disease in the world has reached 537 million, which is an alarming thing.

Dr Zaman Sheikh said that diabetes is also spreading rapidly in Pakistan and people have very little knowledge about it.

He said that not only the public but also the government is not paying any special attention to the disease. He said that our lifestyle has become such that risk of getting infected has increased alarmingly.

“We are so busy in life that attention towards our health has become very less and our tradition is also such that eating unhealthy food and sweets is very common,” he added.

Dr Zaman Sheikh said that according to the International Diabetes Federation, there are 33 million patients in Pakistan.

While in the world, China ranks first with over 140 million patients and India ranks second with over 74 million patients.

He said that It is a matter of concern that the population of both the countries is more higher than Pakistan and the ratio of patients in our country is very high. Dr Zaman Sheikh the most alarming thing is that the prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan has reached to very high level while one out of every four people is a diabetic.

He said that it can be said that a quarter of the population of Pakistan i.e. 26.7 percent is diabetics. He said that considering the spread of diabetes in Pakistan, there is a need not only to create awareness among the public, but also the role of the media is important.

Hailing Nawa-i-Waqt Group for arranging the event, he said that the group realised the responsibility and held the event for the health of the people and the creation of a better society, beyond economic benefits.

If you look at the data, not so many patients have died due to COVID-19 than those who die from diabetes every year, he maintained.

“We have to realise our responsibility to save these precious lives so that we can give a healthy and better society to the coming generation,” he added.

Renowned Gynecologist Prof Shabin Naz Masood said that during pregnancy, a woman could also develop diabetes without no specific symptoms. All the symptoms she developed could be the as same as she might face in pregnancy.

“It is very important that excepting woman should have her blood test done as this can lead to a diagnosis of diabetes. If the disease is diagnosed in time, both mother and child can be treated and both can be protected,” she added.

Prof Shabin Naz Masood was of the view that if the diabetes can be diagnosed in time in pregnant woman, she could be saved from pregnancy complications and chances of the disease in the child after growing up, could also be reduced

“That’s why you must get the blood sugar test done on time, which can be easily done, or else there might be many complications,” she added.

Ophthalmologist Prof Saeed Iqbal said that diabetes is a disease that affects our body badly including blood vessels, kidneys, brain veins, feet and eyes.

He said that damage to the eyes is most common in the diabetics as cataract symptoms might appear at an early age.

He said that patients who do not seek treatment or see a doctor on time find that the blood vessels in the retina of the eye begin to weaken and burst at any time, causing blood to accumulate in the eye.

Prof Saeed Iqbal said that it is important to keep the sugar under control and get the check up done on time.

Prof Eijaz Vohra, Prof Iqbal Afridi, HiQ Pharma CEO Atif Iqbal, Zaheer-ud-Din Shaikh, Zia Sheikh, Station Head Nawa-i-Waqt Khalid Mahmood, moderator of the seminar Aiman Kareem and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion