Symmetry Group posts outstanding financial results for fiscal year 2023

KARACHI-Symmetry Group Limited (PSX: SYM) has announced consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2023. The company posted revenue figures of Rs459m, a 26% increase of year-on-year and a 50% increase in gross profit at Rs264m. Earnings per share increased from Re0.36 to Re0.81, driven by local and international growth in digital transformation and AI services. This performance demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver value to customers and shareholders through continuous innovation, expansion of the product portfolio and a focus on customer satisfaction and retention. It has also leveraged its long-term strategy to invest in infrastructure, people, and partnerships.