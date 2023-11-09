Thursday, November 09, 2023
The Congo Virus

November 09, 2023
The Congo virus, or Crime­an-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus, presents a signifi­cant health risk in specific regions, including Pakistan. It primarily spreads through tick bites or con­tact with infected animal blood or tissue. In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed numerous cases of this virus, causing alarm among the populace.

The Congo virus has inflicted se­vere health issues in Pakistan, no­tably in Balochistan. A tragic inci­dent involved the death of a young doctor in Quetta due to the virus. The high alert issued in medical facilities across Balochistan un­derscores the gravity of the situa­tion. Reports indicate that this year alone, the virus has claimed the lives of 17 individuals in the prov­ince. Shockingly, 16 healthcare pro­fessionals, including doctors, have also contracted the virus, under­scoring the vulnerability of those on the healthcare frontlines.

The Congo virus can have severe consequences for the human body. Once infected, individuals may ex­perience symptoms such as a high fever, headache, vomiting, diar­rhoea, body pain, and a stiff neck. In some cases, the virus can progress to more severe complications, in­cluding internal bleeding, organ fail­ure, and even death. Given the rapid onset of symptoms and the poten­tial for dire outcomes, it is crucial to address this virus promptly.

To safeguard yourself and your loved ones from the Congo virus, it is essential to take preventive mea­sures. Here are key steps to consider:

1. Preventing Tick Bites: Avoid areas with high tick populations, like grassy fields and forests. When entering tick-prone areas, wear long sleeves, pants, and closed-toe shoes. Use insect repellents with DEET on exposed skin, and treat clothing with permethrin.

2. Animal Safety: Minimise con­tact with animals, particularly live­stock and wild animals, which may carry the virus. If you work with animals, ensure you wear protec­tive gloves and clothing to avoid di­rect contact with blood or tissues.

3. Hygiene Practices: Maintain good hygiene by washing your hands regularly with soap and wa­ter, particularly after handling an­imals or touching potentially con­taminated surfaces. Refrain from touching your face, mouth, or eyes without first washing your hands.

4. Tick Removal: If you find a tick attached to your skin, use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp it as close to the skin’s surface as possi­ble. Pull upward with steady, even pressure to remove the tick. Clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, soap, and water.

5. Seek Medical Attention: If you experience symptoms like a high fever, headache, vomiting, or body pain, seek medical attention imme­diately. Inform healthcare profes­sionals about potential exposure to the Congo virus for swift diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

In conclusion, the Congo virus poses a significant health threat in specific regions, including Pakistan. By understanding past cases, the virus’s effects, and taking preven­tive measures, we can collectively combat this virus. Stay informed, take necessary precautions, and seek medical help when required.

SASSI NASIR ALI,

Turbat.

