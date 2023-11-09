The Congo virus, or Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus, presents a significant health risk in specific regions, including Pakistan. It primarily spreads through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood or tissue. In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed numerous cases of this virus, causing alarm among the populace.
The Congo virus has inflicted severe health issues in Pakistan, notably in Balochistan. A tragic incident involved the death of a young doctor in Quetta due to the virus. The high alert issued in medical facilities across Balochistan underscores the gravity of the situation. Reports indicate that this year alone, the virus has claimed the lives of 17 individuals in the province. Shockingly, 16 healthcare professionals, including doctors, have also contracted the virus, underscoring the vulnerability of those on the healthcare frontlines.
The Congo virus can have severe consequences for the human body. Once infected, individuals may experience symptoms such as a high fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea, body pain, and a stiff neck. In some cases, the virus can progress to more severe complications, including internal bleeding, organ failure, and even death. Given the rapid onset of symptoms and the potential for dire outcomes, it is crucial to address this virus promptly.
To safeguard yourself and your loved ones from the Congo virus, it is essential to take preventive measures. Here are key steps to consider:
1. Preventing Tick Bites: Avoid areas with high tick populations, like grassy fields and forests. When entering tick-prone areas, wear long sleeves, pants, and closed-toe shoes. Use insect repellents with DEET on exposed skin, and treat clothing with permethrin.
2. Animal Safety: Minimise contact with animals, particularly livestock and wild animals, which may carry the virus. If you work with animals, ensure you wear protective gloves and clothing to avoid direct contact with blood or tissues.
3. Hygiene Practices: Maintain good hygiene by washing your hands regularly with soap and water, particularly after handling animals or touching potentially contaminated surfaces. Refrain from touching your face, mouth, or eyes without first washing your hands.
4. Tick Removal: If you find a tick attached to your skin, use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp it as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull upward with steady, even pressure to remove the tick. Clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol, soap, and water.
5. Seek Medical Attention: If you experience symptoms like a high fever, headache, vomiting, or body pain, seek medical attention immediately. Inform healthcare professionals about potential exposure to the Congo virus for swift diagnosis and appropriate treatment.
In conclusion, the Congo virus poses a significant health threat in specific regions, including Pakistan. By understanding past cases, the virus’s effects, and taking preventive measures, we can collectively combat this virus. Stay informed, take necessary precautions, and seek medical help when required.
SASSI NASIR ALI,
Turbat.