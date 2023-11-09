Thursday, November 09, 2023
Three illegal housing societies sealed

November 09, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  Faisalabad Development Authority sealed three more illegal housing societies in different areas here on Wednesday. According to official sources, the enforcement team sealed Safia block on Satiana Road, Gulberg Valley on lower canal road and Grand View City near Lasani Puli, Sargodha Road. The offices of the societies were sealed and structures were demolished.

TWO DRUG PEDDLERS HELD, NARCOTICS RECOVERED

Anti-Narcotics Force nabbed two drug smugglers with huge quantity of narcotics near Millat Chowk here on Wednesday. According to official sources, ANF team stopped a suspicious car near Millat Chowk on Sheikhupura road. During search, 16.8kg hashish and 31.2kg opium was recovered from the car concealed in hidden cavities of the vehicle.

