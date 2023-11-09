Two planning ‘honour killing’ of brother-in-law held

KARACHI - The police on Wednes­day arrested two accused planning honour killing of their brother-in-law in the metropolis. According to details, the patrolling team of Sukhan police station of Karachi stopped two sus­pects and recovered two sharp edged toxin knives from their possession. Dur­ing investigation, the ac­cused Adnan and Sajid re­vealed that they hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and had come to Karachi to kill their brother-in-law for honour. The police confis­cated the recovered weap­ons and after registering a case against the detainees started investigations.