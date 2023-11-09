Two planning ‘honour killing’ of brother-in-law held

KARACHI - The police on Wednesday arrested two accused planning honour killing of their brother-in-law in the metropolis. According to details, the patrolling team of Sukhan police station of Karachi stopped two suspects and recovered two sharp edged toxin knives from their possession. During investigation, the accused Adnan and Sajid revealed that they hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and had come to Karachi to kill their brother-in-law for honour. The police confiscated the recovered weapons and after registering a case against the detainees started investigations.