Thursday, November 09, 2023
Two planning ‘honour killing’ of brother-in-law held

Agencies
November 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The police on Wednes­day arrested two accused planning honour killing of their brother-in-law in the metropolis. According to details, the patrolling team of Sukhan police station of Karachi stopped two sus­pects and recovered two sharp edged toxin knives from their possession. Dur­ing investigation, the ac­cused Adnan and Sajid re­vealed that they hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and had come to Karachi to kill their brother-in-law for honour. The police confis­cated the recovered weap­ons and after registering a case against the detainees started investigations.

