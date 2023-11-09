Umme Rubab Chandio says she fears for her life

DADU -Umme Rubab Chandio, the petitioner in the case of 2018 triple murder in Mehar tehsil of district Dadu in Sindh, has said on Wednesday that her life is in danger. Accusing the police of tampering with her case’s record and hurling life threats at her, Rubab, in a video statement, has appealed to the Sindh inspector general of police to immediately take its notice and order action against the police officials. She has further said that now she is sure that DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab is a part of the conspiracy hatched against her. Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and her paternal uncle Qabil Chandio were gunned down in Mehar on 17 January 2018.