Thursday, November 09, 2023
Umme Rubab Chandio says she fears for her life

Agencies
November 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

DADU -Umme Rubab Chandio, the peti­tioner in the case of 2018 triple murder in Mehar teh­sil of district Dadu in Sindh, has said on Wednesday that her life is in danger. Accus­ing the police of tampering with her case’s record and hurling life threats at her, Rubab, in a video state­ment, has appealed to the Sindh inspector general of police to immediately take its notice and order action against the police officials. She has further said that now she is sure that DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab is a part of the conspiracy hatched against her. Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grand­father Karamullah Chandio and her paternal uncle Qa­bil Chandio were gunned down in Mehar on 17 Janu­ary 2018.

