UN chief calls Israel’s military operation in Gaza clearly wrong

TEL AVIV/GAZA/GENEVA/ TOKYO - The number of civilian deaths in Gaza during the past month of war between Israel and Hamas means something is “clearly wrong” with Israel’s military operation, the United Nations secretary general said Wednesday.

“Nothing should reduce our total rejection for the horrible things that Hamas did” in its October 7 attacks that killed about 1,400 people, Secretary-General António Guterres said in an interview with Reuters. “But we need to distinguish: Hamas is one thing, the Palestinian people (are) another.”

“There are violations by Hamas when they have human shields,” he said. “But when one looks at the number of civilians that were killed with the military operations, there is something that is clearly wrong.” Israel’s operations must be conducted with full respect to the laws of war, Guterres said, while allowing for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. “To a certain extent, the sympathy that is generated in the world is being put into question by the images that every day we have in which we see people in a dramatic humanitarian situation,” he said, also calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas. Deaths in Gaza: About three-quarters of the 10,515 people killed in Gaza since the conflict began are children, women and the elderly, according to a report Wednesday by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which draws on sources from the Hamas-controlled enclave. It’s unclear how many combatants are included in that total.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Israel not to reoccupy Gaza once its war with Hamas ends. Speaking to reporters after G7 foreign ministers held talks in Japan, Blinken listed what he said were “key elements” in order to create “durable peace and security.” “The United States believes key elements should include: no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, not now, not after the war; No use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism or other violent attacks; No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends,” Blinken told reporters. He added that other conditions included no “attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza” or any “reduction in the territory of Gaza.”

G7 foreign ministers said Wednesday that they supported “humanitarian pauses and corridors” in the Hamas-Israel war but refrained from calling for a ceasefire. The group also said after talks in Japan that their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia “will never waver” while calling on China not to support Moscow in the conflict. “We stress the need for urgent action to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza... We support humanitarian pauses and corridors to facilitate urgently needed assistance, civilian movement, and the release of hostages,” a joint statement said.

The ministers also “emphasize Israel’s right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law as it seeks to prevent a recurrence” of the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

It added: “We call on Iran to refrain from providing support for Hamas and taking further actions that destabilize the Middle East, including support for Lebanese Hezbollah and other non-state actors, and to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions.” Israel tightens ‘stranglehold’ around Gaza City Israel said it was tightening the “stranglehold” around Hamas in Gaza City as the military operation on Wednesday aimed at smashing the Palestinian gathered pace despite ceasefire calls. Smoke billowed above the densely- populated coastal territory as fighting raged over a month after the Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 in Israel, sparking the deadliest ever war in Gaza. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the Israeli military campaign has killed more than 10,300 people, many of them children. Israel has set an aim of destroying Hamas and said its ground forces were advancing in pursuit of the militants who have a deep network of tunnels and underground bases.