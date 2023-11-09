UN says Gaza Strip’s integrity needs to be respected

The UN demanded respect Wednesday for the Gaza Strip’s territorial integrity as Israel continues to carry out strikes against the Palestinian enclave.

"The integrity of Gaza needs to be respected. It is clear right now that no place in Gaza is safe," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

He was responding to a question seeking clarification on the scope of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' repeated call for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

"A humanitarian cease-fire means that the fire ceases for humanitarian purposes. As to what that will actually look like obviously, that needs to be discussed," said Dujarric.

The spokesman said the UN has "no doubt that a large number of children have lost their lives in Gaza."

Dujarric also said that the death toll for UN personnel in Gaza has risen to 99.

He emphasized that those responsible for the deaths would be identified under UN procedures following the conclusion of the conflict.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestine resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.​​​​​​​

At least 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed.

The Israeli death toll nears 1,600, according to official figures.