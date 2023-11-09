‘Vaccination sole prevention against Diphtheria’

Peshawar - Director, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Arif Khan on Wednesday said that Diphtheria is a life-threatening disease characterised by swelling in throat.

He emphasised that timely vaccination is the most cost-effective way to prevent Diphtheria and other Vaccine preventable disease outbreaks in the community. In the current year, 259 Diphtheria suspected cases have been reported from most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Highest burden of disease lies in the group of 7-15 years whereas it has affected senior age citizens as well.

Major burden of disease lies in Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda, Khyber, Bannu, Mardan, Nowshera, Karak, DI Khan, Malakand, Dir Upper, Batgram, Swabi, Mansehra, South Waziristan, Shangla, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Buner, Kurram Lower, Kohistan Lower, Chitral, Bajaur, Tor Ghar, Swat, Mohmand, Hangu, and Dir Lower.

Dr Arif Khan explained that Diphtheria is a potentially life-threatening infectious disease caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It primarily affects the throat and upper respiratory tract but can also lead to systemic complications.