Thursday, November 09, 2023
VC distributes laptops among students under PM’s Laptop Scheme

STAFF REPORT
November 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Vice Chancellor (VC) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof Dr Taha Hussain Ali on Wednesday distributed laptops among the students of the varsity under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme. According to a university spokesperson, the laptops were distributed among 530 male and female students of PhD, MPhil and Bachelor’s Degree Programmes in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the central auditorium. The Regional Director Higher Education Commission Islamabad Javed Memon, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Aneel Kumar and Registrar Lachman Das Sothar were also present on the occasion.

STAFF REPORT

