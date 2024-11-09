110th death anniversary of Imam Bibi to be observed today

SIALKOT - 110th anniversary of Imam Bibi, the mother of the poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed today (Saturday). This coincides with the 147th birth anniversary of Dr Iqbal. Imam Bibi was born in Sambrial in 1934 and married Sheikh Noor Muhammad in 1858. She was affectionately known as “Beji” and passed away in 1914. Chairman of Sialkot University Faisal Manzoor and Pro Vice Chancellor of Government Women University Sialkot emphasised the profound impact of Imam Bibi’s upbringing on the personality of her son, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He noted that the spiritual guidance she provided played a significant role in shaping Iqbal’s character, which was deeply infused with spirituality. Iqbal was also known as “Ashiq-e-Rasool” (Lover of the Prophet). It is worth mentioning that Allama Iqbal’s daughter, Meraj Begum, is buried alongside Imam Bibi. As a tradition, every year on November 9, people visit Iqbal Manzil, the residence of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and the cemetery where Imam Bibi and Meraj Begum are laid to rest, to pay their respects.