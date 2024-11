ATTOCK - Two pillion riders died when their motorbike fell into an under construction cause way near Dhulian in the jurisdiction of Pindigheb police station. As per sources, the fatal accident occured because of non availability of sign board at the site. Placement of sign board was the duty of the contractor. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Pindigheb. Those died included Kamran r/o Salar Chowk Attock and Asad r/o Pindigheb.