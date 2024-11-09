20 killed, 30 injured in blast at Quetta Railway Station

At least 20 people lost their lives, and 30 others were injured in a bomb explosion at the booking office of Quetta's railway station, just before a train was scheduled to arrive.

The blast caused panic among the usual crowd, increasing concerns of further casualties.

Emergency services responded quickly, with an emergency declared at Quetta’s Civil Hospital to manage the high number of injured. The Jaffer Express, set to depart for Peshawar at 9 a.m., had not yet reached the platform when the explosion occurred, according to railway authorities.

Officials warned that the death toll could rise, as many of the injured are in critical condition.

Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani condemned the attack, calling the perpetrators "enemies of humanity," and emphasized the government's commitment to eliminate terrorism.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti directed authorities to investigate the tragedy and reiterated his dedication to eradicating terrorism from the region.

Details to follow..