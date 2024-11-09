24 killed, 40 injured in blast at Quetta Railway Station

A deadly suicide explosion at Quetta’s railway station claimed the lives of at least 24 people and left 40 others injured, adding to the rising incidents of violence in Balochistan.

The blast, which occurred at the station’s busy booking office, tragically claimed the lives of several law enforcement personnel among the casualties, with a banned group taking responsibility.

According to Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, the suicide bomber, carrying luggage, evaded detection before triggering the explosion. Shafqaat called on the public to donate blood, as hospitals in Quetta face a critical blood shortage.

An emergency was imposed at Quetta’s Civil Hospital, with additional staff called in to manage the overwhelming number of injured.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Quetta Muhammad Baloch confirmed that the blast took place just as the Peshawar-bound Jaffer Express was about to depart. The powerful explosion, which damaged parts of the station’s roof, was felt in multiple areas around the city.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who cancelled a foreign trip to return, has summoned an urgent meeting to address the province's security concerns. Government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that 10 of the injured remain in critical condition and admitted a heightened security risk in the region, despite no specific threat for the day.

Meanwhile, condemnations poured in from across the country. Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani called the attack a "heinous act against humanity" and promised firm action against terrorism. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed sorrow for the victims and warned of anti-state elements attempting to incite fear. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal echoed these sentiments, assuring that the government’s commitment to peace would remain unwavering, with a thorough investigation underway.

Leaders from other political factions also extended their sympathies. MQM-Pakistan’s Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui urged the government to ensure proper medical care for the injured, while Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called for prompt government measures to restore stability in Balochistan, noting the repeated attacks have raised serious concerns about national security.