76pc increase in tax return submissions compared to previous year: FBR

INP
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD -  The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released updated statistics on tax returns for the current year 2024. As of November 6, a total of 5.215 million tax returns have been submitted. In the same timeframe last year, the FBR received 2.959 million tax returns. This indicates a 76 percent increase in tax return submissions compared to the previous year. For the fiscal year 2024, 2.051 million returns have been filed. During the same period last year, there were 1.036 million new returns filed. It was projected that there would be an additional 3.692 million returns filed last year. As part of ongoing efforts, over 132 billion new tax returns have been recorded. In the prior year, the total tax filings during this period amounted to approximately 77 billion and 1.3 crore. Last year, the figure for new returns filed during this period reached 1.346 million.

INP

