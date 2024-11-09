AC checks prices of daily use items in several markets

SUKKUR - On the directives of Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo, the Assistant Commissioner city, Sobia Falak Rao on Friday visited differ­ent markets of the and checked prices of daily use items including vegetable, fruit, kiryana and grocery. Assistant Commissioner on the occasion directed shop-keepers to sell essential items at Government fixed prices and no profiteer­ing and hoarding would be tolerated at any cost. The AC spent more than two hours in markets to review the prices of essential items being provided to the citizens. She also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily use items.

conveying the important message that immunization is essential for a healthy and disease-free future.