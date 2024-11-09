Ahsan Iqbal urges Muslim countries to prioritize education and research

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for Muslim countries to focus on education and research to stay competitive on the global stage. Speaking at a seminar on Saturday, he highlighted that the philosophy of Allama Iqbal serves as a guiding light for progress and unity.

Iqbal stated that the Muslim world can overcome its challenges by fostering collective efforts and strengthening educational and research frameworks. He underscored that collaboration in these fields is crucial for advancing the Muslim Ummah and addressing shared issues effectively.



