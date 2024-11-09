Ahsan vows to ensure protection of Chinese nationals

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan will continue working closely with China to ensure the security of Chinese citizens, projects, and institutions. He was talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong who called on him here on Thursday. Condemning the recent attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi, the Minister emphasized that Pakistan will take all necessary measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. He said the government and people of Pakistan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Chinese friends during this challenging time and extend sincere condolences to the families of the victims. He said the heinous act, clearly aimed at damaging the Pak-China relations, will not be tolerated. He assured the ambassador that the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan remains a top priority. Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said Pakistan and China share unbreakable iron brother bond and the leaders of both the countries are committed to fostering the relationship to new heights. He said that Chinese side is ready for collaboration in areas of agriculture, mines & mineral, industrial cooperation on priority basis. During the meeting, both sides deliberated on advancing key projects, including the Karachi-Hyderabad section of Main Line-1 (ML-1) and Karakoram Highway (Thakot-Raikot Section) project, and agreed to accelerate the pace of work for timely execution of the projects. They reaffirmed that China and Pakistan remain all-weather friends, committed to strengthening their historic partnership through continued collaboration and strategic engagement.