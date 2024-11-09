Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary being observed today

Pakistan is celebrating the 147th birth anniversary of its national philosopher and poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, with ceremonies held in his honor across the country today (Saturday).

A formal guard-changing ceremony took place at Iqbal’s mausoleum, attended by Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, Commander of the Pakistan Navy Central Punjab, as the chief guest. Admiral Mahmood laid a floral wreath, offered prayers, and reviewed the guard of honor comprising contingents from the Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Navy.

The Navy assumed the honorary guard duties from the Punjab Rangers, who completed their service and departed. Later, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with Pakistan Navy officers, sailors, and civilian staff, presented a floral tribute at the poet’s tomb.

In observance of Iqbal's birth anniversary, the nation observes a public holiday, and his birthplace, Iqbal Manzil, has been decorated to mark the occasion.