Another polio case reported in Sindh

KARACHI - After latest case, Sindh’s polio cases tally reaches 13; Wild poliovirus detected in male child from Ghotki; Genetic sequence of samples underway.

Amid alarming spread of poliovirus, another case of the highly infectious disease was reported in Sindh’s Ghotki district, raising the national count for the year to 47, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme said on Friday. “The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed the detection of 47th Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan,” said the statement.

On November 8, 2024, the lab confirmed the detection of WPV1 in a male child from Ghotki, it said, adding that it was the first polio case from the district. So far, 23 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 13 from Sindh, 09 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 01 each from Punjab and Islamabad. Genetic sequencing of the samples collected from the child is underway, the statement added. With Pakistan being one of two countries where wild poliovirus transmission has not been eradicated, health officials are urging parents to actively participate in the upcoming nationwide polio vaccination campaign.

Officials stress the importance of full participation as incomplete vaccination coverage leaves communities vulnerable to the continued spread and resurgence of polio.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by a virus mainly affecting children under the age of five years, who are malnourished or have weak immunity because of being under-vaccinated or not vaccinated for polio and other childhood diseases.

The illness invades the nervous system and causes paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Pakistan’s rigorous efforts towards polio eradication face significant challenges, particularly in areas where insecurity, misinformation, and parental refusals hinder vaccination campaigns.