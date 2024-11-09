ASI, constable suspended after transporters’ protest

Attock - After the strong protest of the transporters of Pakhtunkhwa against the high handedness of cops, DPO Attock has suspended an ASI and a constable of police station Attock Khurd and ordered an inquiry to dig out the facts. Those suspended include shift In Charge ASI Falaksher and constable Zahid.

However, the transporters have demanded suspension and transfer of SHO and all other staff of the police station.

On Thursday evening, the cops on duty at Attock Khurd check post and the SHO himself allegedly manhandled and beat Sikandar Khan an office bearer of All Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Federation and others when they refused to pay bribe at Attock Khurd check post, the border of Punjab and KP. Sikandar Khan was later shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock for medical treatment in precarious condition.

A large number of transporters gathered at the check post and later in front of DHQ Hospital and protested against the high handedness and inhuman behaviour of Attock police.

They were demanding justice and were threatening to block main GT Road if justice was not done. A Sub Inspector on duty in hospital also misbehaved with a journalist who tried to enter the emergency ward to talk to Sikandar Khan.

Smelling the worsening situation, Chief Security Officer visited DHQ Hospital and had a meeting with the transporters and calmed down the situation. The office bearers of Goods Association which included President Haji Liaqat Khan, Senior Vice President Haji Atlas Khan and others on Friday had a meeting with DPO Attock and apprised him about the high handedness of the cops and SHO.

They alleged that SHO PS Attock Khurd who was in plain clothes severely beat Sikandar Khan and others with a wooden club. They said all this occured when the trawler drivers refused to give money to police officials on duty. Senior Vice President Transporters Association Atlas Khan and Info Secretary Haji Naseeb Gul later told media that DPO Attock Ghayas Gul had promised them that justice would be done after a detailed inquiry and those responsible will face the music.

The transporters replying to different questions of the journalists said that their demand was suspension and transfer of the SHO and other staff and if their demands would not be met then they will block GT Road to highlight the injustice done to them, to get justice and to ensure that such incidents dont happen to transporters in future. They said transporters pay Rs 22 billion tax annually but no one was there to give them security and legal rights.