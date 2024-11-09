Azma Bokhari accuses KP govt of misusing funds for PTI rally

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of using public funds to incentivize attendance at an upcoming public rally organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Swabi.

In a statement, Bokhari expressed that while the Punjab government had no issue with the KP government paying individuals Rs1,000 or Rs5,000 to attend the rally, she condemned the alleged use of taxpayer funds meant for the welfare of Pukhtuns on political gatherings.

Bokhari further claimed that public servants from KP were being instructed to attend, with attendance records reportedly being kept. She alleged that PTI’s protests aimed at securing the release of former prime minister Imran Khan were “a desperate attempt” to seek approval from international leaders, specifically referencing the United States.