Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Azma Bokhari accuses KP govt of misusing funds for PTI rally

Azma Bokhari accuses KP govt of misusing funds for PTI rally
Web Desk
3:22 PM | November 09, 2024
National

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of using public funds to incentivize attendance at an upcoming public rally organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Swabi.

In a statement, Bokhari expressed that while the Punjab government had no issue with the KP government paying individuals Rs1,000 or Rs5,000 to attend the rally, she condemned the alleged use of taxpayer funds meant for the welfare of Pukhtuns on political gatherings.

Bokhari further claimed that public servants from KP were being instructed to attend, with attendance records reportedly being kept. She alleged that PTI’s protests aimed at securing the release of former prime minister Imran Khan were “a desperate attempt” to seek approval from international leaders, specifically referencing the United States.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024