Bahawalpur DPO directs SDPOs, SHOs to ensure tight security at mosques, imambargahs

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan has issued orders regarding the security arrangements for mosques and Imambargahs on Fridays, in light of the current situation in the country. He emphasised that all officials on duty must remain vigilant.

According to DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan, following the directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, SDPOs and SHOs must ensure strict supervision. The SHOs are tasked with checking the officers and personnel assigned to security duty at mosques and Imambargahs within the jurisdiction of their respective police stations.

Given the current security concerns, all officers have been instructed to stay alert while performing their duties. In his message, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan stressed the importance of the police’s role in making citizens feel safe and secure. He urged officers to remain watchful, especially in monitoring potential miscreants, as being vigilant is key to preventing them from carrying out their malicious intentions.

The DPO further emphasised that negligence in security duties would not be tolerated and issued instructions to SDPOs and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling and security arrangements in their areas.