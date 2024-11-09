BISP realises BB’s dream: Rubina Khalid

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, said on Friday that the BISP had realised former premier Benazir Bhutto’s dream.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expressed pride in BISP’s recognition by international development organisations as a model for social protection.

Addressing a news conference here, she noted that the programme’s scientific database has enabled timely identification and assistance of vulnerable populations during crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 floods in Pakistan. This capability has inspired other nations to consider adopting similar social protection models.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that it was a matter of pride for Pakistan that BISP serves as a beacon for many countries worldwide. Speaking to media representatives, she shared that numerous foreign delegations regularly visit BISP for research and learning purposes.

From November 11 to 14, 2024, she said, delegations from West African countries will be on a study tour at BISP to learn from its experiences in social protection.

Recently, a high-level 21-member Ugandan delegation, in partnership with the World Bank and the World Food Programme, also visited BISP.

The delegation commended BISP’s initiatives, emphasizing its effectiveness as a model for social protection. Senator Rubina Khalid further appealed to media representatives to publicise these visits and BISP’s achievements to elevate the program’s global reputation.

In addition, Senator Rubina Khalid announced the forthcoming launch of the Benazir Hunarmand Program, aimed at providing skill development opportunities to deserving women and their families. This programme seeks to enhance the economic conditions of eligible families while creating space for new beneficiaries.

She also mentioned the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, which support the children of deserving families, and the Benazir Nashonuma Program, which provides financial assistance and nutritious food to pregnant and lactating mothers and their children.

Rubina Khalid emphasised that BISP embodies the vision of Benazir Bhutto, brought to life by President Asif Ali Zardari.

A new banking model, implemented under his directive, ensures the transparent and dignified distribution of funds to deserving women. Consultations are ongoing with the Governor of the State Bank to further refine this model, aiming to reduce human intervention.

At the end of the news conference, Senator Rubina Khalid also responded to questions from journalists.