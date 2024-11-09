Businesses must adopt creative, forward-thinking approaches to maintain competitiveness: ICCI

ISLAMABAD - Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has emphasized that in today’s rapidly evolving, innovation-driven landscape, businesses must adopt creative, forward-thinking approaches to maintain competitiveness.

He highlighted this era as one marked by innovation and ideas, urging the business community to break from conventional thinking and explore new methodologies. Qureshi stressed that embracing innovation enables entrepreneurs to drive their success and contributes significantly to Pakistan’s economic growth, shaping a brighter future for the nation.

Qureshi shared these insights while addressing a delegation from the Islamabad Guest House Association, which visited ICCI to congratulate the president, senior vice president, vice president, and executive members. He underscored the importance of unity among community members, stating that addressing common challenges requires a united platform, especially when dealing with critical entities like the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Reflecting on ICCI’s achievements, Qureshi noted the chamber’s impressive network of over 10,000 registered members across diverse industries, which, he said, is a testament to ICCI’s success in resolving issues with government agencies for the benefit of its members. He encouraged the members of the Islamabad Guest House Association to join ICCI, as it would enable them to leverage the Chamber’s influence and resources to address their concerns effectively. Qureshi further highlighted that by collaborating and investing in branding, businesses can boost their visibility, credibility, and competitiveness, ultimately contributing to the nation’s economic prosperity.

The delegation, led by Zahoor Awan, Secretary Finance, congratulated the ICCI leadership and raised several issues affecting guest house operators, including matters related to CDA, MCI, and taxation, and sought ICCI’s assistance in resolving them. The delegation also expressed a keen interest in establishing a memorandum of understanding with ICCI to offer exclusive accommodation discounts to ICCI members.

ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry and Executive Members Rohail Anwar Butt and Zulqurnain Abbasi were also present at the meeting.