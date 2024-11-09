Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cafe in Libya champions recycling and sustainability

Cafe in Libya champions recycling and sustainability
NEWS WIRE
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Tripoli  -  In Libya’s capital, a cafe’s sleek exterior gives little hint of the vibrant space inside, built entirely from recycled materials to promote sustainability in a country recovering from years of war. Lamma, which means “gathering” or “hangout” in Arabic, has become a cultural hub for locals and other visitors, featuring an art gallery that showcases Libyan artists, and hosts events and workshops.

But its central mission, its owner said, is raising awareness of an eco-friendly lifestyle in Libya, where green initiatives are scarce as people grapple with the aftermath of a gruelling conflict.

“We use materials that were abandoned in the streets, such as rubber from tyres, wood from trees and construction waste” to build the cafe, said Louay Omran Burwais, an architect who designed and founded Lamma. “The idea is to show people that what is thrown in the street and may seem ugly or useless is actually still valuable,” he told AFP.

7-member committee formed to monitor theatre plays

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024