Cafe in Libya champions recycling and sustainability

Tripoli - In Libya’s capital, a cafe’s sleek exterior gives little hint of the vibrant space inside, built entirely from recycled materials to promote sustainability in a country recovering from years of war. Lamma, which means “gathering” or “hangout” in Arabic, has become a cultural hub for locals and other visitors, featuring an art gallery that showcases Libyan artists, and hosts events and workshops.

But its central mission, its owner said, is raising awareness of an eco-friendly lifestyle in Libya, where green initiatives are scarce as people grapple with the aftermath of a gruelling conflict.

“We use materials that were abandoned in the streets, such as rubber from tyres, wood from trees and construction waste” to build the cafe, said Louay Omran Burwais, an architect who designed and founded Lamma. “The idea is to show people that what is thrown in the street and may seem ugly or useless is actually still valuable,” he told AFP.