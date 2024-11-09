Since the war in Gaza began, people worldwide have experienced a profound cognitive dissonance. Despite overwhelming, graphic evidence of large-scale atrocities documented daily in countless videos, mainstream media outlets like BBC News, Sky News, and CNN frequently distort the facts, creating a narrative far removed from the truth. More often than not, these misrepresentations favour Israel, obscuring its actions, downplaying its atrocities, and justifying its ongoing aggression.

This widespread disillusionment with mainstream media is growing rapidly, and the increasing number of people who turn to social media for news underscores a collective distrust of what many perceive as an industrial-scale operation of propaganda. Recent events in Amsterdam exemplify this cognitive dissonance. A documented timeline of events, supported by video evidence from numerous sources, tells a clear story.

Footage reveals Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans in Amsterdam disrespecting a moment of silence held for Valencia flood victims, abusing and harassing Muslim taxi drivers, and chanting genocidal slogans about killing Arabs and rejoicing over children’s deaths in Gaza. When their hooliganism escalated to tearing down flags from private residences, Muslim residents, Ajax fans, and other Amsterdam citizens finally retaliated. Yet, this clear chain of events was quickly and uniformly misrepresented by the media and Western politicians. Stripping all context from the clashes, the media portrayed these events as an anti-Semitic attack against Jewish visitors, with some commentators even invoking Kristallnacht—a grotesque comparison that minimizes the historical realities of Jewish persecution. This blatant distortion illustrates the extent of mainstream media complicity, as more people begin to see through these biased portrayals. On cue, xenophobic and Zionist European politicians called it a “pogrom” and directed their ire against Muslims, having never uttered a word of outrage for the war crimes daily in Palestine.

Perhaps more tragically, the genuine suffering endured by Jewish communities during the Holocaust is now trivialized when invoked as a shield to justify the Israeli state’s actions. This misuse not only disrespects Holocaust victims but also obscures the present-day realities of violence, further alienating audiences who see through these manipulations. The world is finally awakening to the ways in which historical trauma is exploited to excuse modern-day injustices.