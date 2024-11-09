Commissioner for intensifying anti-smog measures

MULTAN - In a series of targeted actions to combat smog, Multan division Commissioner Maryam Khan has directed officers concerned to intensify anti-smog operations across the division by keeping in view the ongoing situation in the region due to smog.

Following the directives of Commissioner Maryam Khan, multiple departments are working together to reduce pollution and improve air quality in the region. In this context, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been actively engaged in washing trees and plants throughout the city, helping to mitigate the accumulation of dust and pollutants on foliage. Meanwhile, the Waste Management Company was conducting extensive street cleaning, with water spraying to keep dust levels low and contribute to cleaner air. The secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), alongwith an inspection team, carried out vehicle fitness checks to ensure compliance with environmental standards, with a focus on reducing emissions from public and private transportation.

Earlier, the commissioner presided over a meeting on Friday, in which, officials discussed intensified actions against pollution, issuing an ultimatum to the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) to improve its performance. The administration has also been instructed to promote public awareness through mosque announcements, emphasising the importance of pollution reduction.

In a decisive move, the commissioner announced the temporary closure of all schools, suspending all on-campus activities to protect students from harmful smog exposure. She urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and encouraged every individual to plant a tree as a step toward a cleaner environment for future generations.