Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Delegation of officers from Customs visit SSU headquarters

Our Staff Reporter
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A delegation of officers comprising Deputy collectors and Deputy Directors from Pakistan Customs undergoing Management Course (MCMC) toured the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

The officers commended the exceptional standards of management, administration, and counter-terrorism efforts.

SP SSU Shamyl Riaz Malik welcomed the delegation and highlighted recent improvements within the unit and detailed the roles of its various sections.  He also explained the establishment of the country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team and the advanced training provided to its commandos.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024