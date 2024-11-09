Delegation of officers from Customs visit SSU headquarters

KARACHI - A delegation of officers comprising Deputy collectors and Deputy Directors from Pakistan Customs undergoing Management Course (MCMC) toured the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

The officers commended the exceptional standards of management, administration, and counter-terrorism efforts.

SP SSU Shamyl Riaz Malik welcomed the delegation and highlighted recent improvements within the unit and detailed the roles of its various sections. He also explained the establishment of the country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team and the advanced training provided to its commandos.