Dense fog and smog disrupt life, traffic across Punjab, motorways closed

A thick blanket of fog and smog covered the plains of Punjab, including Lahore, on Friday night, disrupting daily routines and causing major delays in road traffic.

Severe visibility issues due to fog and smog affected traffic flow across several cities. According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, multiple motorway sections have been closed for all types of traffic, including Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Sarwar, Motorway M3 from Samundri to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim, and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot.

The Motorway Police have urged drivers to use fog lights and exercise caution, advising the public to stay home and avoid non-essential travel. The dense fog and smog have also led to traffic disruptions on the National Highway across Punjab due to low visibility.