Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dense fog and smog disrupt life, traffic across Punjab, motorways closed

Dense fog and smog disrupt life, traffic across Punjab, motorways closed
Web Desk
10:26 AM | November 09, 2024
National

A thick blanket of fog and smog covered the plains of Punjab, including Lahore, on Friday night, disrupting daily routines and causing major delays in road traffic.

Severe visibility issues due to fog and smog affected traffic flow across several cities. According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, multiple motorway sections have been closed for all types of traffic, including Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Sarwar, Motorway M3 from Samundri to Darkhana, Motorway M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim, and Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot.

The Motorway Police have urged drivers to use fog lights and exercise caution, advising the public to stay home and avoid non-essential travel. The dense fog and smog have also led to traffic disruptions on the National Highway across Punjab due to low visibility.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024