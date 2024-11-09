Diamond Paints, Newage qualify for Battle Axe Polo Cup final

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and Newage Cables secured their places in the final of the 10th Battle Axe Polo Cup 2024, sponsored by TCL and held at Jinnah Polo Fields. In the first semifinal, Diamond Paints defeated Pak Army Green with an impressive 8-3½ scoreline. Raja Jalal Arsalan led the way for Diamond Paints with four goals, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Raja Taimur Nadeem each added two goals. For Pak Army Green, which had a half goal handicap advantage, all three goals were scored by Antori Vari. In the first chukker, Diamond Paints played excellent polo and thrashed in three goals while Pak Army Green converted one goal. All the three goals in the second chukker were scored by Diamond Paints to take 6-1½ lead. The third chukker was equally poised as both the teams scored one goal each with Diamond Paints having a huge lead of 7-2½. In the fourth and last chukker, one goal each was converted by both sides with Diamond Paints winning the match by 8-3½. The subsidiary final will take place between IS Polo and Rijas/Barry’s teams at Jinnah Polo Fields on Saturday, while the main final between Diamond Paints and Newage Cables is set for Sunday at Pakistan Park.