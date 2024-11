FAISALABAD - The Lundianwala Station House Officer (SHO) was suspended over negligence in duty. According to a police spokesperson here Friday, SHO Muzammal Cheema had arrested a record holder accused and allegedly released him after three days. Taking notice, CPO Kamran Adil suspended the SHO and issued him a show cause notice. Meanwhile, ASI Muhammad Yaqoob posted at Satiana police was also suspended for allegedly demanding bribe from a citizen.