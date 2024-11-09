Faiz Ghar, Alhamra sign MoU

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) and Faiz Ghar held a ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote language, literature, and the fine arts. Chairman Board of Governors of Lahore Arts Council Razi Ahmad said that Alhamra’s mission is being successfully realised. He emphasised that the core objective of all their efforts is to introduce the world to their cultural values. He further noted that his strong working relationship with Alhamra’s Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, is a key factor in the institution’s positive impact and successful teamwork. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmad and Adeel Hashmi, the driving force behind Faiz Ghar, officially signed the MOU between Alhamra and Faiz Ghar. Adeel Hashmi welcomed the MoU, describing Alhamra’s centrality and appeal as exemplary. He acknowledged that Alhamra has earned its reputation through its remarkable work and congratulated the Alhamra team on their continued progress.

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid said that the two institutions will jointly work on promoting art, music, painting, drama, and literature. She expressed confidence that this partnership will prove to be highly fruitful.

former Chairperson of Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi, renowned writer and intellectual Qasim Jafri, Amina Ali, and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.