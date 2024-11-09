First-ever ‘Cascade Facilitation Center’ opens in Diplomatic Enclave

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday inaugurated the first-ever Cascade Facilitation Center, in Diplomatic Enclave, aimed at facilitating diplomats and foreign nationals.

The center will provide more than 12 services under one roof to the diplomatic community. The facilities of issuance or renewal of driving license, character certificate, police verification, missing person report, tenant registration, foreigner registration, domestic worker registration, volunteer registration, vehicle verification and FIR copy would be available at this center.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as the guest of honor, the interior minister highlighted that in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, every possible step is being taken to ensure convenience and security of the diplomatic community and foreign nationals.

“This center reflects the government’s commitment to provide security and services to diplomats and foreigners working in Pakistan,” he added.

Naqvi further said beautification of the Diplomatic Enclave and the entire capital was their top priority. He added that the establishment of the service center would strengthen ties and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the diplomats. He also mentioned that over 1,500 police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, along with 20 police vehicles are deployed for the security of the Enclave.

On the occasion, the minister also visited the Cascade Facilitation Center along with diplomats and inspected various counters and reviewed facilities.

Islamabad Police chief Ali Nasir Rizvi gave a briefing regarding the facilities being provided at the center. The ceremony was attended by many foreign diplomats. Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and senior officials of Islamabad Police were also present at the event.