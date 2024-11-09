Four martyred personnel of security forces laid to rest with full military honours

RAWALPINDI - Four brave personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire between Security Force and Khwarij terrorists in general areas Karama, South Wazirstan District were laid to rest on Friday in their native areas with full military honors. Those who were laid to rest with full military honors in their native areas include Naib Subedar Taib Shah (age: 38 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Habibullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Orakzai), said an Inter Service Public Relations news release. A large gathering of military and civil officials, personnel of armed forces, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs. Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation’s resolve.