Fugitive murder suspect arrested at Karachi airport

MULTAN - Under the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman, Vehari police captured a fugitive murder suspect at Karachi Airport with the support of Interpol. Muhammad Shamoon wanted in connection with a four-year-old murder case at Fatah Shah police station. Vehari police, with the assistance of relevant agencies, had listed Shamoon on the Police Control List (PCL), ensuring immediate detection if he re-entered Pakistan. This vigilance paid off when Shamoon attempted to return was apprehended at Karachi Airport. This arrest brings the total number of international fugitives apprehended by Vehari police this year to four. DPO Mansoor Aman and his team, in alignment with the vision of Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to pursuing justice beyond borders, with efforts to track and arrest fugitives abroad intensifying through collaboration with Interpol.

Four child beggars taken into protective custody

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking four children into protective custody, who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Friday.

According to the CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the children were identified as Ali Akabar, Ali Ashraf, Jahangir and Dilbar Abbas. He added that they were taken into custody from Gulgasht Colony, Mumtazabad and Lorry Ada and shifted to Child Protection Centre (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau had started a search for their parents.