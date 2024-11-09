Gandapur opens Naujwan Programme, CM Youth Internship Plan

Peshawar - In a step towards empowering the province’s youth, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched two new initiatives: the Naujwan Program and the Chief Minister Youth Internship Program.

A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur formally launched both initiatives. He also launched the Ehsas Naujwan online portal, allowing youth across the province to apply for interest-free loans to start their own businesses under the Ehsas Nawjawan Program.

During the ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Department of Youth Affairs, Bank of Khyber, and Akhuwat Microfinance to implement the program. The Ehsas Naujwan Program, a three-year project costing Rs. 3.00 billion, consists of two components. The first component, in partnership with the Bank of Khyber, will provide Rs. 1.00 billion in interest-free loans to clusters of three to five young people, aged 18 to 35, with loan amounts ranging from Rs. 1.00 million to Rs. 5.00 million. Repayment is set over eight years, with a 20-month grace period.

The second component, in partnership with Akhuwat Microfinance Bank, will provide Rs. 2.00 billion in loans for small businesses, with amounts ranging from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 500,000 for individuals aged 18 to 40. This component reserves 15% of funds for young women, 2.5% for special persons, 5% for madrassa students, and 2.5% for minorities.

The program will operate as a revolving fund, allowing repaid amounts to be reinvested to support more youth in starting or expanding businesses. Additionally, the Chief Minister Youth Internship Program will provide internships to 400 students annually, with each internship lasting three months and offering a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000. A total of 1,200 students will benefit over three years. Individuals aged up to 29 with 16 years of education or an equivalent degree recognized by the Higher Education Commission will be eligible, with employment opportunities available in public and private sectors upon completion.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said these programs support Imran Khan’s vision of empowering the nation to be self-reliant. He stated that initiatives like Ehsaas Naujwan, Ehsaas Hunar, Ehsaas Rozgar, and Ehsaas Apna Ghar aim to promote financial independence. He emphasized that the government is committed to providing affordable housing and welfare projects despite financial challenges, intending to empower youth with entrepreneurial opportunities rather than offering only class-4 jobs. He urged youth to bring forward innovative ideas, with the government prepared to support them, and directed relevant authorities to ensure loans are distributed on merit, reaching deserving individuals without discrimination.