Gujar Khan police arrest rape accused 

- On Friday, police in apprehended a man accused of raping a divorced woman and subsequently blackmailing her by recording explicit videos. Police sources report that the victim claimed to be a mother of two sons and resided with her parents in Ward No. 7 of city. She alleged that Ikhlaq frequented her parents’ home and began blackmailing her after secretly recording objectionable pictures and videos. He reportedly coerced her into handing over 15 tola of gold jewellery, household items valued at Rs. 1.5 million, and Rs. 1.2 million in cash. She stated that Ikhlaq broke entered her parents’ house on the night of October 16 and raped her. SHO , Raja Tasadaq, told that the case was filed following the victim’s complaint under sections 376, 384, and 292-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. He also noted that police have recovered Rs. 400,000 from the suspect. SHO Tasadaq reported that the medico-legal examination of the victim has been completed, and further investigations are currently in progress. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, appreciated police for arresting the suspect, emphasizing that crime against women and children was not tolerable and the accused would be presented before the court with strong shreds of evidence.