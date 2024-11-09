Saturday, November 09, 2024
Gujar Khan police arrest rape accused 

M. FASEEH HASSAN
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN   -   On Friday, police in Gujar Khan apprehended a man accused of raping a divorced woman and subsequently blackmailing her by recording explicit videos. Police sources report that the victim claimed to be a mother of two sons and resided with her parents in Ward No. 7 of Gujar Khan city. She alleged that Ikhlaq frequented her parents’ home and began blackmailing her after secretly recording objectionable pictures and videos. He reportedly coerced her into handing over 15 tola of gold jewellery, household items valued at Rs. 1.5 million, and Rs. 1.2 million in cash. She stated that Ikhlaq broke entered her parents’ house on the night of October 16 and raped her. SHO Gujar Khan, Raja Tasadaq, told that the case was filed following the victim’s complaint under sections 376, 384, and 292-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. He also noted that police have recovered Rs. 400,000 from the suspect. SHO Tasadaq reported that the medico-legal examination of the victim has been completed, and further investigations are currently in progress. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, appreciated Gujar Khan police for arresting the suspect, emphasizing that crime against women and children was not tolerable and the accused would be presented before the court with strong shreds of evidence.

M. FASEEH HASSAN

