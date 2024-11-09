Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hoax caller arrested

Staff Reporter
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -   Police arrested a person over a hoax call to police helpline here on Friday. According to a spokesperson for police, Ajmal had informed the emergency helpline, Pukar 15, that suspects had looted one tola gold ornaments and Rs50,000 from his house.

Upon receiving the call, Sadr police Kahror Pacca arrived at the scene to investigate. However, during the inquiry, it became clear that the incident had not occurred as reported. The investigation revealed that Ajmal had a minor dispute with his opponents five days ago and wanted to implicate them.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024