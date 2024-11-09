ICT Police HIU resolves 93 murder cases in 10 months

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory Police Homicide Investigation Units (HIU) police teams resolved 93 murder cases during the last 10 months including 20 blind murder cases and arrested 222 culprits. A public relations officer told APP on Friday that HIU police teams had completed the investigation of 93 murder cases and forwarded complete challans to the relevant courts. DIG Syed Ali Raza assigned special tasks to the Homicide Unit, to resolve murder cases and provide justice to victims’ families.