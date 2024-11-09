ICT quota in medical colleges to be increased

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Friday underlined the need to reassess the quota of medical seats allocated to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), acknowledging the growing demand from the region’s residents. During the session, the Ministry of Health expressed its intent to present formal proposals in the next meeting, with a goal of increasing the ICT quota to meet these needs. The meeting of the Committee was held at the Parliament House here under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA. The body also reviewed proposed amendments in the Pakistan Nursing Council Act, 1973 and also addressed pressing issues surrounding the recent Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024. The Committee forwarded vital suggestions aimed at strengthening the Pakistan Nursing Council’s regulatory framework. Recognizing the critical role of nurses within the healthcare system, the Committee provided valuable input to empower the nursing sector with more efficient operational structures. Regarding MDCAT 2024, representatives from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) informed the Committee of significant judicial rulings regarding this year’s examination results. In response to evidence of paper leakage, the Sindh High Court in Karachi declared the MDCAT results conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences null and void. The Court ordered a reconduct of the test through IBA Karachi and Sukkur within four weeks to restore public confidence in the process. Similarly, the Islamabad High Court mandated a reconduct of the MDCAT administered by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, citing discrepancies such as out-of-syllabus questions. The PMDC affirmed its commitment to transparency by pledging to implement the Committee’s directives for an IT-based approach to minimize human error. Measures under review include equipping test centers with Wi-Fi and conducting the examination on tablets, ensuring a secure and fair process in future. The meeting was attended by MNAs, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Shaista Khan, Dr. Darshan, Ms. Sabheen Ghoury, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Ms. Farukh Khan, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Gul Asghar Khan, Dr. Azim ud Din Zahid Lakhwi, Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz and Syed Rafiullah. The meeting also included participation of senior officers from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and its attached departments.