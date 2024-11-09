IHC directs jail admin to arrange Imran’s meeting with counsels, party leaders

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Adiala Jail superintendent to arrange a meeting between Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his counsels and party leaders. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing on a petition filed by Imran to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the secretary interior, home secretary Punjab and Adiala Jail Superintendent for refusing his meetings with family and friends as per jail manual.

In this matter, the PTI founder filed the contempt petition through Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary Advocate and cited secretary interior, home secretary Punjab and Superintendent Adiala Jail as respondents. During the hearing, PTI founder’s lawyers Faisal Farid Chaudhry, Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat, and Adiala Jail superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum appeared before the court. Faisal Chaudhry informed the bench that a meeting was scheduled for the previous day but they were not allowed to meet, adding that he was told that Adiala Road had been blocked. Islamabad Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat responded that the government had submitted its reply in the contempt of court case, clarifying that there were three coordinators as per the court orders, but no list of visitors was provided.

The IHC bench asked that why the meeting could not be arranged the previous day, and asked that when government would arrange a meeting. The superintendent of Adiala Jail told the court that their meetings were scheduled earlier, and the security arrangements were necessary due to Imran Khan’s high stature. The bench said that a clash emerged between jail authorities and the PTI founder’s coordinators regarding who would meet him, and asked to submit a list of visitors in the court. Later, Justice Ishaq ordered the superintendent of Adiala Jail to obtain the list and send it to the Islamabad advocate general, hoping to resolve the conflict.

He also ordered the jail superintendent to arrange a meeting between Imran and Khan and his lawyers and send the list to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC bench disposed of the contempt of court petition.

In the petition, the counsel stated that the petitioner is former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is admittedly superior class under trial prisoner, currently facing Jail trials at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi, in several false and frivolous criminal cases including Accountability Court Reference No. 19/2023 State vs Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and others.

He informed the court that the facts of the instant criminal original are that the petitioner through above titled writ petition sought indulgence of this court against the illegal and unlawful actions of the respondents whereby by the respondents denied the lawful rights of the petitioner and refused his meetings under the jail manual with his family, friends and lawyers even with his doctors.

He added that this court vide its order dated 26-02-2024 disposed of the title petition along with W No.63/2024 with directions to ensure the petitioner’s meetings with friends, and family in accordance with jail manual plus certain directions have been issued to the respondent jail authorities to ensure lawful treatment to the petitioner’s lawyers.

The counsel submitted that the respondents in complete disregard of the above referred orders/ directions issues by this court, blatantly flouted the court orders without fear, upon which the petitioner was constrained to file criminal originals No. 185/2024 and 204/2024.

He continued that this court most graciously vide its order dated 13-09-2024 disposed of the same with directions that in case, the respondent deny meeting with the persons mentioned in the list provided by (the petitioner) or his coordinator, the petitioner may file appropriate application before this Court.

The counsel also submitted that the respondents acting in complete illegal and unlawful manner designed a nefarious plan to circumvent the directions of this court and imposed a complete ban on petitioner’s access to his family, lawyers even to his doctors, till unlimited period without following any law.

He further said that lastly, on 29-10-2024 he provided list of six people, to have meeting with him on Thursday 31-10-2024 and the list was handed over to deputy superintendent jail through Barrister Salman Akram Raja to hand it over to the superintendent jail/respondent No.3 but the said personals were made to wait for long hours outside the Central Jail Adiala and later they were refused to meet the petitioner without citing any cogent and plausible reason for such refusal by the respondent No.3.

The petition said that the respondents in complete disregard of the above referred orders, rather imposed an illegal and unlawful ban on the petitioner’s scheduled meetings with family, lawyers and his associates/friends. It is pertinent to submit that the petitioner meetings are allowed under jail manual and prison rules.

It argued that the petitioner has been subjected to inhuman and brutal treatment by the respondent jail authorities on the whims of incumbent government and he has been denied access in absolute derogation of law and in a square violation of this court’s orders dated 26-02-2024 and 13-09-2024.

The counsel stated that the respondents have intentionally committed contempt of this court by willfully flouting the orders passed by this court.

He prayed that the respondents may be proceeded for the contempt proceedings for disregarding and flouting the court order dated 16-02-2024 & 13-09-2024 passed by this court under Article 204 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 read with sections 3 and 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003 read with the High Court Rules and Orders.