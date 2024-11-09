Irish delegation visiting Pakistan

KARACHI - A nine-member investment delegation from the Republic of Ireland, led by Asim Sattar, CEO of X-World Consultants (Pvt) Ltd., is currently visiting Pakistan from November 4, 2024. This delegation’s visit has been organised through Embassy of Pakistan in Ireland in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and Commercial Section in Manchester.

The delegation initially held meetings in Islamabad with Ministry of Commerce (MoC), Ministry of Industries (MoI), Board of Investment (BoI) and SIFC. From November 7 and 8, 2024, the delegation was in Karachi, where they met with the officials of Sindh Board of Investment, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Fauji Meat, and TDAP. The TDAP is providing full facilitation and coordination for this visit. The delegation has expressed investment interest worth of €200 million across various sectors, including animal casing, meat production, e-bikes, solar renewables, and fintech.

In Karachi, Secretary TDAP, Sheryar Taj, along with a team of TDAP officers, briefed the delegation on business opportunities in Pakistan and the role of TDAP in promoting trade and investment. Asim Sattar has thanked secretary TDAP for providing them facilitation and coordination extended to all visiting delegates. It was indicated that this is an initial visit, with further visits planned in the near future. This visit marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Ireland, showcasing Pakistan as a promising destination for investment in high-growth sectors. TDAP remains dedicated to supporting international investors and fostering partnerships that contribute to sustainable economic development in Pakistan.