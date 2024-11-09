Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ishaq Dar leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC meeting and summit

Ishaq Dar leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC meeting and summit
Web Desk
5:30 PM | November 09, 2024
National

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Ishaq Dar departed for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to participate in the Foreign Ministers' meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh.

As announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official X handle, Dar will also be part of the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the second Arab-Islamic Summit. The Summit, convened at the initiative of Saudi Arabia, will focus on the current situation in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine.

The meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers and the summit are expected to discuss regional security issues, humanitarian concerns, and potential strategies for resolving the crisis in Palestine.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1731125229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024