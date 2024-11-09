Ishaq Dar leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC meeting and summit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed departed for Saudi Arabia on Saturday to participate in the Foreign Ministers' meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Riyadh.

As announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official X handle, Dar will also be part of the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the second Arab-Islamic Summit. The Summit, convened at the initiative of Saudi Arabia, will focus on the current situation in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine.

The meeting of OIC Foreign Ministers and the summit are expected to discuss regional security issues, humanitarian concerns, and potential strategies for resolving the crisis in Palestine.