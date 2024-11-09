IUB organises E-employment Freelancing Summit 2024

Bahawalpur - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Friday organised E-employment Freelancing Summit 2024. Certificates were given to more than 1,200 students who graduated from E-employment Centre Islamia University Bahawalpur. On the occasion, Director IT Islamia University Bahawalpur Zulfiqar Saeed highlighted the importance of information technology and artificial intelligence in his address to the students. He said that E-Job Centre Islamia University Bahawalpur has enabled its graduates to earn more than $7 lac dollars. He appreciated the tireless efforts of the entire team including Abdul Samad, Manager E-Job Centre, and Haroon Malana, Assistant Director IT. He thanked Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran for the special patronage of E-Job Center Islamia University Bahawalpur. Manager Punjab Information Technology Board Ijaz Farooq, Programme Manager Punjab Information Technology Board Hina Arshad also addressed.