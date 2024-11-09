Saturday, November 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IUB organises E-employment Freelancing Summit 2024

NEWS WIRE
November 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Bahawalpur - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Friday organised E-employment Freelancing Summit 2024. Certificates were given to more than 1,200 students who graduated from E-employment Centre Islamia University Bahawalpur. On the occasion, Director IT Islamia University Bahawalpur Zulfiqar Saeed highlighted the importance of information technology and artificial intelligence in his address to the students. He said that E-Job Centre Islamia University Bahawalpur has enabled its graduates to earn more than $7 lac dollars. He appreciated the tireless efforts of the entire team including Abdul Samad, Manager E-Job Centre, and Haroon Malana, Assistant Director IT.  He thanked Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran for the special patronage of E-Job Center Islamia University Bahawalpur.  Manager Punjab Information Technology Board Ijaz Farooq, Programme Manager Punjab Information Technology Board Hina Arshad also addressed.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1731041632.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024