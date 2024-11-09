Jail authorities not allowing meeting with Khan despite court order: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram on Friday strongly condemned the ruling coalition’s alleged disregard for judicial orders, saying they have once again barred the party leaders from meeting imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan. He added that the leadership visited Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to meet the PTI founder scheduled as per judicial order, nevertheless the authorities denied permission for such a meeting with him, defying a court order. Sheikh Waqas claimed that a botched attempt was made by police to “kidnap” him outside the jail. “PTI leaders and workers would not be intimidated and deterred by such coercive and brutal tactics.” He emphasized that the government, lacking a public mandate, was resorting to unlawful and unjustified measures to keep the most popular leader away from the people. He said the Shehbaz Sharif administration’s days were numbered, and Imran Khan’s freedom was imminent, who would soon be released from “unlawful” detention to lead the country once more.

The information secretary vowed that the PTI would organize a massive public gathering in Swabi today (Saturday), where top leaders would unveil their future strategy and course of action. He urged everyone to join the gathering, which, he vowed, would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the ruling elite.

Sheikh Waqas strongly condemned the unabated wave of violence and intimidation against PTI leaders, workers and their families.

He urged the authorities to immediately stop the inhumane and unlawful kidnapping of party members, invasion of their homes and destruction of businesses, which would not serve their purpose. Such brutal tactics would only fuel discord and hatred in the country, he added.

“If you did not change your brutal and fascist policies, you would not even be able to find an escape route from the country,” he warned the government.